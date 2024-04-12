A much nicer, drier weekend

Our Friday was another gloomy one with rain, but we set our sights on nicer, quieter weather just in time for the weekend. Skies will begin to clear some overnight as we see the rain come to an end. It will be cool with lows in the low 40s. Saturday brings us full sunshine which will be a welcomed sight across the Bluegrass! With the sun's help, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 60s. Sunday looks to still be nice, but we will add in a small chance for showers.

Temperatures will continue on an upward swing past the mid 70s on Sunday and well into the upper 70s for much of next week. With the big warm-up, scattered rain and thunderstorm chances make a comeback for the second half of the work week.