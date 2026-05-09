A nice day for Mom

Our weekend has been a nice one so far and we still have some good weather ahead. Tonight, skies will keep mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. For Mother's Day, we will begin the day dry and nice, but see some more rain chances late in the day. At least we will get some sunshine through the day and the bulk of the shower activity won't arrive until late Sunday night. Overall, the rain totals will stay less than a quarter of an inch, so it's not a big rain. Temperatures will dip early in the new work week, but eventually warm back to the low 70s by midweek. Our next rain/storm chance is Wednesday. By next weekend, the warmth finally takes back over as we inch toward the 80s again.