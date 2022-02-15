A Nice Tuesday for February

Take full advantage of Tuesday. It's going to be sunny with above average highs edging into the 50s... a good day for February. Wednesday will trend warmer with highs soaring to the low to mid 60s but windier (30 to 40 mph gusts) as a southerly wind cranks up ahead of an approaching cold front. We'll stay dry and partly sunny. Thursday's a different story with a round of showers, strong storms and heavy rain mainly later in the day. That gusty south wind continues and much colder air barrels in overnight as it kicks over to the northwest. We could wrap it up with a brief wintry mix early Friday morning with highs tanking down in the 30s to start the weekend. Don't forget to get out and check out February's full snow moon!