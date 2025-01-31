A quick cool-down early weekend

After a soggy end to the month and work week, we're going to push back to more dry, nice weather for the first weekend of February. Clouds will return for much of the day Saturday with temperatures a lot cooler than today...only in the mid to upper 40s, but the cool-down is very short-lived. Sunday will be the better of the two days as we get more sun and a flow from the south. That means our temperatures will press back up to the low 60s in the afternoon and that will be Groundhog Day. Into the next work week, we have even more warmer days as we sit in the 50s and 60s again. Rain and storm chances return for mid week with another brief cool spell to follow on Friday.