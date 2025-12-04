A quick round of snow tonight

As we keep on an unsettled weather trajectory, we are tracking a low pressure to the south which will be pushing some moisture our way and it will meet with cold air here in Kentucky. This evening and overnight expect light rain/mixing showers to change over to snow and put down some minor accumulations especially in the mountains of southeastern KY. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our S/SE counties until Tuesday morning. Snow totals will be around 1-2 inches far southeast and less north of the parkways. Lexington and Bluegrass region may see a trace of snow, but certainly not inches. Temperatures will keep in the 30s through the weekend as we dry out Friday and Saturday. Sunday will likely bring a few rain showers with some snow mixing in at times.