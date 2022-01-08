A Quick Warm-Up Today

Another active weather week has wrapped up leaving us in the deep freeze yesterday and now into our Saturday morning. We have some more friendly weather coming today as we start to warm up pretty quickly. Highs today should reach the low 40s plus we'll see sun and that combination will help us to see some melting on the roads and roof tops this afternoon. Our next weather-maker is rolling in soon and this one won't be snow, but rain, and a lot of it. We already have half an inch of rain (in snow form) on the ground so if we add another inch or more to that, then that could create some minor flooding concerns as we finish the weekend.

What we are looking forward to, though, is warming up toward 50 degrees Sunday as the rain falls. Expect some soaking showers to begin as early as 10:00 tonight then continue overnight and through early afternoon Sunday. Rain will wrap up and leave the ground very soggy and sloppy before another drop in temperatures for Monday. We will likely dip back down to freezing Monday, but overall, the warming trend will continue through the work week.