Happy Sunday! We are starting the day off warm with temperatures in the 60s through the late morning hours but, we will get cooler throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s by the afternoon. On and off showers and isolated storms will still be possible, but most of us will see drier conditions. Monday will be chillier as well with highs in the 50s by the afternoon. We will have a few nice and dry days before more rain and storm chances move in at the end of the week.

Have a great day!