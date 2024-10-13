A roller coaster ride of temperatures ahead

Saturday was a warm one and we are gearing up for a warm Sunday ahead of a big drop in temperatures. We shouldn't have any problems reaching the low 80s Sunday but it comes with a cold front. Rain chances are still very low for the day. Most everyone will end up dry, but no one will escape the cooler air coming in following the front. Monday's highs are likely to keep to the upper 50s and Tuesday will be even cooler. Not only that, but we get some wind with the colder air, too. Most of next week looks dry with sun again.