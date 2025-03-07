A seasonable feeling weekend

Another weekend is upon us and our weather won't be awful, but not great either as we have a couple of shots at rain showers and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday will only be in the upper 40s as clouds remain in place and a stray shower is likely after a cold front passes. Sunday will warm into the mid 50s for many and any rain we see should keep around the KY/TN border. Heavier showers are more likely south of the state so not everyone will see rain Sunday. Next week looks fantastic as we see a stretch of very spring-like weather not only with sun and quiet weather, but also high temperatures well into the 60s and even low 70s a couple of days. Remember to set your clocks FORWARD one hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time will begin this weekend.