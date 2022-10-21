A September-feeling weekend

Our work week wraps up with mostly clear skies and nice temperatures and that same trend, but even warmer, continues this weekend. Whether you're heading to Keeneland or a local pumpkin patch, you will have wonderful weather all weekend long. Saturday and Sunday's high temperatures will make it to the mid 70s both days and even closer to 80 degrees by Monday. Yes, we are still dry and won't see a drop of rain for several days, but we are watching a system that should bring some rain in mid next week. The temperature trend will stay in the 70s for part of next week, then the cold front will send us back down to the mid 60s, but keeping us above average. Even the final days of October look unseasonably warm.