A shot at weekend rain

What a gorgeous Friday we have had here in the Bluegrass with nothing but blue skies and sunshine. Unfortunately, we do have some changes that are coming up for the weekend. Rain chances will begin to make their way back into the area with a couple of systems inbound. It certainly won't be a washout either day, but prepare to need the umbrella at times especially on Sunday. Saturday will begin with a bit of sun then clouds will increase and that will lead to a few rain showers mainly east of I-75 later in the afternoon/evening time frame. Highs will still push up around 80 degrees. Sunday could also hold some showers or a storm early on in the day. With the excess in cloud coverage, we should only see high temperatures make it into the mid 70s. Once we are past the weekend, we have a lot of sunshine coming back and with that comes the heat again. The temperature trend will return to the mid 80s for highs and low 60s for lows. Have a wonderful weekend!