A shower or two for Sunday

The second half of our weekend brings just a few changes, but it won't altogether be a bad day. As low pressure system nears it will start by sending clouds our way so look for those to increase throughout the day. It is not as cool of a start for us this morning and clouds will linger, but that won't stop temperatures from warming to the mid 80s. Watch for showers and a thunderstorm around through the afternoon and evening with the passage of the low pressure.

This will not be a washout day, in fact, rain totals look to be minimal for Sunday, but keep the umbrella around for a few hundredths of an inch possible. Highest chances for moderate rain showers will exist in northern KY and then east of I-75. The spotty activity should dwindle tonight. The new work week begins with shower chances lingering, but will keep to the lower side. About a 30% chances remains for Monday before we see activity ramping down through midweek. The 80s will settle in for the next 8 days with little variation all week.