A Shower Still Around Sunday

Our mostly wet and active weather pattern is beginning to change as we roll on through our weekend. The rain and storm action today has been on the lower side allowing us to stay mostly dry, but there have been a few spotty, yet heavy, showers around mostly in southern KY. The same low pressure that brought us rain for the past few days is moving at a very slow pace and taking its time pushing out of the region. We will hold onto the chance for more isolated to scattered showers or a thunderstorm through our Sunday too, but the whole system will shift southeast leaving us with drier air in the wake.

Sunday should start with several clouds then more sun for the afternoon especially north. Southern KY will be more likely to see the showers in the afternoon and evening as that is where the boundary will rest by then. For early week, we are looking forward to talking about more sunshine and much lower chances for rain and storms. In fact, most of the week looks terrific. Temperatures, with the help of the sun, will start to roll back up into the mid 80s again, but we will be tapping into a slightly drier air mass, so it will not be feeling quite as sticky or humid.