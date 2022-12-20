A slight warm up before the arctic cold

Happy Tuesday! We are tracking the cold over the next few days! Today and tomorrow will remain in the upper 40s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Things start to change on Thursday as rain is tracking ahead of the deep cold front heading our way, bringing with it the potential for snow. As the front moves through on Thursday night, arctic air will chill us into the low teens for our Holiday weekend. The best chances for snow is going to be in the more Northern States and Mid-west, while we could still get some, it will be on the lighter side.

Have a great day and stay warm!

