A small warm up to end the week

Happy Wednesday! After a bitterly cold day, we have a bit of relief on the way. A small warm up starts tomorrow with lows in the teens, but highs reach the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. A few clouds will build in throughout Thursday, maybe even a light flurry chance in our southeastern counties, but most of us stay nice and dry. Friday we are in the low 40s! Widespread rain is expected Saturday morning ahead of a deep cold front. Behind the front, some scattered snow showers are possible on Sunday. Kentucky falls into another deep cold as arctic air seeps back in next week.

Have a great evening!

