A soggy start to Monday

Easter Sunday brought us some sunshine early today, but with a very chilly feel all day. Winds up around 25 mph didn't help anything either. Heading into the end of the weekend and beginning of a new work week, we have another weather-maker gliding in and is set to bring rain in overnight plus a thunderstorm or two is possible. The bulk of the rain will fall tonight between 1 and 4 am and some of the showers could be soaking. Rain totals should be between half an inch up to 1 inch for some like the Lakes Region and southern KY. A few leftover showers will be around for the morning commute Monday, then dry out but stay on the cloudy and chilly side still.

The temperature trend will rest in the low to mid 50s through Tuesday, then a surge of warmth comes in by mid and late week. A couple of days will push up into the upper 70s which will feel excellent, but also bring back a chance for more rain and even some storms for late next weekend. There will be a couple of days here and there (Friday and Saturday) that will be both warm and dry enough to really enjoy.