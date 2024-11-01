A spectacular weekend ahead

November is off to a cooler start thanks to yesterday's cold front with rain, but the weather moving into the weekend will be spectacular again. We will get chilly overnight with upper 30s to low 40s. Saturday will be a great day with a more normal feel in the mid 60s. Sunday will be a warmer day with the mid 70s and the smallest chance for a stray shower and partly sunny skies. The start of the new work week will be quiet, but we quickly roll back into another slightly active weather pattern with better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Election Day will be a warm one as temperatures take off to the upper 70s. We will cool back down to the mid 60s by late week.