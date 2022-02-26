A spring feel for early March

We have been dry for the past 24 hours and beyond, but our Saturday has not been too nice with clouds a' plenty and chilly highs only in the 30s. Today is the final day of the 30s for a while though as we begin to transition to a nicer and more spring-like weather pattern soon. Tonight, a rain system will keep south into Tennessee, but a couple of our border counties south could pick up a shower overnight into dawn Sunday. Otherwise, the rest of us stay fully dry and eventually warm up with sun. Highs tomorrow should reach the upper 40s and that warmth will keep going into next work week.

The trend will be low 50s by Monday and 60 degrees by midweek! Late week, there may be a few places in southern KY that potentially climb toward the 70 degree mark! The warm-up couples with great sunshine so it will be a perfect week for outdoor activities for a change. The vitamin D may help your mood as well. Our next shot at rain doesn't come back until next weekend so enjoy the dry stretch.