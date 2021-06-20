A Stormy Start to the Week

This Father's Day has been one with great weather. We have stayed completely dry, but it has been hot and humid and that is fitting because at 11:31 PM we will officially be into the summer season. This is the longest day of the year at 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight. Our weather turns a bit more active rolling into a new work week with the passage of a cold front. This front has the potential to bring us some heavy rain and strong wind gusts and timing will likely be late morning/midday through the early evening. The whole state of Kentucky will be under a marginal risk for severe storms. Once the front passes, we'll see some much cooler air arrive in time for Tuesday. High temperatures will dip to the low 70s for Tuesday and part of Wednesday then we'll quickly rebound back into the mid 80s by the end of the week. The brief reprieve from the heat and humidity will be nice, but short-lived. We will also see abundant sunshine and dry weather for mid week. Rain and scattered thunderstorm chances return by the end of the week and weekend again.