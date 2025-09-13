A stray shower possible Sunday

It's been a lovely weekend so far and I think we'll mostly continue this same pattern except for one small thing. A stray shower is a possibility moving into tonight/early Sunday. This complex has given rain to Indiana and might continue to move south, but it is moving into drier air, so our chance to actually see rain remains small. Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sun...depending on where you are and we are very warm again as well. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s to low 90s nearly every day of the forecast until next weekend. By the end of the work week, we'll begin to see high pressure break down and rain chances will come up a bit.