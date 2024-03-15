A sunnier weekend ahead

Our Friday and end of the work week has not been a pleasant one with the lingering clouds and light showers all day. Tonight, we will begin to dry and that will set us up for a much more decent weekend. Your plans for Saturday will not be impeded by rain at all as we will stay fully dry and even see much more sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the day, but eventually top out in the low 60s. Sunday will be a bit cooler as a weak cold front rolls through. A few extra clouds will be in the sky and there is also a 20% chance for a shower added to the forecast that day. Because of that cold front, temperatures will tank for Monday. Highs may struggle to reach the low 40s and on top of that we have the potential for a stray snowflake to mix with light rain at times. It will be a wintry feel Monday, then we officially enter spring on Tuesday. We will warm up later in the week.