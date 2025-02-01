A sunny Groundhog Day ahead

Saturday certainly shaped up nicely after yesterday's rain as we got a lot of sun, but temperatures were chilly. Now, our temperatures will be moving back in the upward direction as we head on into our new month. Tomorrow is Groundhog Day and we have a lot of sun in store yet again after some morning clouds. The temperature trend will be bouncing around a little this week, but the overall trend is mild to warm. Sunday's highs will be around 60 degrees then we hit the mid 60s on Monday! The remainder of the work week will be in the 50s and 60s (one day in the 40s) with some rain and even a storm or two mid week. Until Wednesday, we keep dry and lovely.