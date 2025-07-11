Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A sunny, hot finish to the work week

Rain chances come back into the weekend
Sunrise weather
Good Friday morning! As we kick off our day, we have dry conditions for our enjoyment. The day will only provide a 20% chance for a stray shower falling this afternoon, so enjoy the dry while we have it. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase for both Saturday and Sunday. The temperature trend will keep around and slightly above normal at the upper 80s and low 90s all the way through next work week. Again, an umbrella may be needed for outdoor activities this weekend as we keep hot and muggy. Early next week, we dry briefly before we see more thunderstorms roll in mid and late week.

