Happy Sunday! Another beautiful fall day is ahead. We start off chilly this morning in the upper 30s and will climb to the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon. Sunshine sticks around all day long and we continue to stay dry throughout most of the work week. Temperatures will slowly warm up a bit to the low/mid 60s for the next few days. Our next best chance for rain isn't until the end of the week.

Have a great day!