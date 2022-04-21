A taste of summer this weekend

After a very gray day, we look forward to some much nicer weather rolling into late week and the upcoming weekend. We will dry out tonight and see a bit of patchy fog with partial sky-clearing and temperatures in the mid 50s. For Friday, its a nicer day expected. We will stay dry with a bit more sun, but not clear skies as a couple of high pressures slide nearby. Thanks to these high pressures and low pressure on the west coast, temperatures will begin to take a sharp turn toward the warmer. Highs will jump to the mid and upper 70s tomorrow, but with a steady flow of southerly air, hit the low 80s both on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine! Make plans to enjoy the beautiful and warm weekend because it will be short-lived. Our next weather-maker will arrive Monday with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. After that cold front blows through, we will be left with a cooler pattern through next week when we return to the mid 50s.