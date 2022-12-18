A tiny warm-up before the temperature crash

Our weekend leaves just as it began...cold. We have a quiet night ahead with lows down around 20 degrees. Monday will be a decent day, though we don't warm up much. High temperatures will be very similar to Sunday...mid to upper 30s with some sunshine.

As we roll into the week before Christmas, we continue to watch the storm that is brewing and will be moving our way later this week. Mid week actually looks decent as the smallest of warm-ups is coming. Temperatures should make it into the low and mid 40s for Tuesday through Thursday before the Arctic blast on Friday. Dry weather will also be prevalent for early week until Thursday when the low brings rain.

As you know, it is still too early to determine what type of precipitation we can expect for late week, but most models are now calling for rain at least to start the event and likely some snow on the back end. The worst of the deal is obviously the frigid air following where high temperatures may struggle to get to 15 degrees Friday through Christmas Day. We will continue to watch and update the forecast regularly.