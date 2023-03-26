A typical spring-like week ahead

Our weekend is wrapping up on a gorgeous note with full sun and warmth! Clouds will be on the increase as we move into the night and eventually we'll see a few light rain showers developing from a quick-moving low pressure. Expect a shower or two into Monday morning then the rest of the day looks decent and dry but cooler. High temperatures are only looking to reach the upper 50s for the start of the work week. There's no big storm system or weather-maker on the horizon this week, just a couple of shower chances Monday and later Tuesday then we turn nice for mid week. It will be a fairly typical spring week with high temperatures sitting in both the 50s and 60s with sunny days and rainy days. By the end of the work week, our next system will bring in better chances for rain.