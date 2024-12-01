Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A very December look today

Many waking up to snow on the ground
462549209_462400329826464_2409757133739504504_n.jpg
wlex
462549209_462400329826464_2409757133739504504_n.jpg
462579230_940318078022906_2978875583497546621_n.jpg
Posted

As forecast, many are waking up to snow on the ground this morning as December is underway. Totals have been between 1.5 and 2 inches around Lexington with much less south. Only trace amounts are down in southern KY. Be safe as you head out the door for any traveling today. Roads have mostly been wet, but temperatures will hover freezing for a bit making for slick spots. The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for eastern KY until 7 pm.

As the day wears on, we'll see weather improvements including fewer clouds, but remain cold. Highs will only reach the mid 30s before tumbling to the teens tonight! It's a cold start to the new work week with temperatures likely hanging in the 20s most of Monday with another shot at flurries. We warm a little through mid week before our next big blast of cold air late week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18