A very December look today

As forecast, many are waking up to snow on the ground this morning as December is underway. Totals have been between 1.5 and 2 inches around Lexington with much less south. Only trace amounts are down in southern KY. Be safe as you head out the door for any traveling today. Roads have mostly been wet, but temperatures will hover freezing for a bit making for slick spots. The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for eastern KY until 7 pm.

As the day wears on, we'll see weather improvements including fewer clouds, but remain cold. Highs will only reach the mid 30s before tumbling to the teens tonight! It's a cold start to the new work week with temperatures likely hanging in the 20s most of Monday with another shot at flurries. We warm a little through mid week before our next big blast of cold air late week.