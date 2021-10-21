A Very Fall Friday Ahead

The change is in the air as we feel the breeze and some have even picked up a few rain showers. For the most part the rain has remained light to moderate, but don't let your guard down because heavier rain showers are likely in southern and eastern KY as this cold front moves east. We have already had one Severe Thunderstorm in Pulaski and Laurel county this afternoon. It's been on the more muggy side so far, but we have a dry slot pushing in which will help us to see sunshine for the remainder of the evening. Even though not everyone will see rain or a storm today, everyone will feel the difference in temperature tomorrow.

The cold front will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s tonight and we will only push up to the upper 50s tomorrow. The fall feeling will stick around for much of the weekend as we dry out. Saturday should stay dry with some sun, but another low pressure threatens more rain by the night and into the day Sunday too. Scattered rain showers will stick around through most of next work week with temperatures hanging around the 70 degree mark before another sharp drop toward the end of the week.