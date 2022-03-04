A very spring weekend

The weekend is underway for most of you and it's been a nice start with some sun and temperatures rolling up into the 50s for Lexington. Southern KY has reached the low 70s once again, but the heat is really kicking in tomorrow as we see a surge of warmth coming up from the Deep South. Expect the 70s for everyone which will put us 20°+ over our seasonal normal. A low pressure is approaching and that will bring some changes for Sunday, but rain shouldn't be an issue on Saturday. The wind, however, may be an issue. Wind gusts will be picking up to the 30-35 mph range through most of the day, so be aware for any outdoor plans. You will want to soak up the warmth before the cold front comes in Sunday.

Scattered rain showers will be around most of our Sunday, but does not look to be a washout. The actual cold front will bring us an even better chance for rain and some thunderstorm action Monday. After the front, temperatures will fall back and rest near normal for a couple of days. Toward the end of next week, a large area of Arctic air hangs south and that could not only bring us a couple of very cold days, but the word "snow" may be tossed around a bit.