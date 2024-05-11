Watch Now
A very sunny Mother's Day

Temperatures taking off again
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 11, 2024
After a cloudy start to our Saturday, we have turned off more sunny and very pleasant. Mostly clear skies tonight will give us another chance to see the Northern Lights! As we roll into Mother's Day, we get to celebrate the moms in our lives with plenty of sun. Temperatures will warm all the way into the mid and upper 70s and the winds calm a bit.

The nice weather goes away, unfortunately, as the new work week begins. A few showers will arrive Monday and a better chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms will be around the Ohio Valley for Tuesday. We may only see one dry day this coming week and that is Thursday. The warmth will continue to expand through the week until we reach the low 80s next weekend.

