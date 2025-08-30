A very sunny Sunday coming up

The final weekend of August has been a great one so far as we've seen a spectacular amount of sunshine and remained dry all day. Now that we move toward Sunday, we'll get to do it all over again. Plenty of sun will stick around the entire day as we're under the effects of high pressure. Afternoon high temperatures should continue in the low 80s which is a few degrees cooler than normal, but certainly not cool. Early in the work week, Labor Day mainly, we'll stay dry and warm, but chances for rain are increasing for midweek. It is looking like the better chance to see showers will be Wednesday. This is a cold front that will bring some rain, then cool us down again. This next cold snap looks to be even cooler than the past one.