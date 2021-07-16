A Warm and Showery Friday

The wet/active weather pattern returns as we roll into our late week and even the upcoming weekend. We have a low pressure complete with cold front that will slide southward today and as that nears, our chances for heavy rain showers and some thunderstorms will really ramp up this afternoon. Until then, we will start the day on a nice, dry note with some times of sun even. Have the umbrellas prepared for this afternoon and evening as that will be the best time frame to receive rain or a storm. We have a marginal risk of severe weather to clip our area, mainly the north and western parts of Kentucky. The main threat will be torrential rain where we can expect anything from trace amounts all the way up to half an inch today. Again, most sticking to the north part of the Commonwealth.

The active weather will stay put through much of the weekend too, unfortunately with daily heavy rain shower and thunderstorm chances. Neither day will be an all-day rain though. High temperatures won't be quite as warm this weekend, mostly staying with the low 80s through Monday. Next week will turn fantastic as we expect another needed dry and quiet stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures pushing back into the mid/upper 80s.