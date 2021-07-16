Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Warm and Showery Friday

Rain chances ramp up this weekend
items.[0].image.alt
wlex
217764843_254949882696111_7971216674511918930_n.jpg
215870492_4562260307125668_7984288197204702196_n.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 05:36:03-04

The wet/active weather pattern returns as we roll into our late week and even the upcoming weekend. We have a low pressure complete with cold front that will slide southward today and as that nears, our chances for heavy rain showers and some thunderstorms will really ramp up this afternoon. Until then, we will start the day on a nice, dry note with some times of sun even. Have the umbrellas prepared for this afternoon and evening as that will be the best time frame to receive rain or a storm. We have a marginal risk of severe weather to clip our area, mainly the north and western parts of Kentucky. The main threat will be torrential rain where we can expect anything from trace amounts all the way up to half an inch today. Again, most sticking to the north part of the Commonwealth.

The active weather will stay put through much of the weekend too, unfortunately with daily heavy rain shower and thunderstorm chances. Neither day will be an all-day rain though. High temperatures won't be quite as warm this weekend, mostly staying with the low 80s through Monday. Next week will turn fantastic as we expect another needed dry and quiet stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures pushing back into the mid/upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight