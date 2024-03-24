A warm and windy Monday coming

The weekend has continued to shape up after a cold Saturday. We've seen a lot of sun today and slightly warmer temperatures. We are going to roll into our new work week on a nice note, too. Temperatures for Monday will push into the upper 60s and some even in the low 70s, but it comes with wind. Gusts could be up to 30 mph through the afternoon signifying a turbulent atmosphere and there is good reason for that. Tuesday, a strong cold front will roll our way producing some heavy rain at times and also a few thunderstorms. Right now, the SPC has our western counties (west of I-75) under a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday. That will be the most active day and really the only one as we will dry out and cool down some toward mid and late week before seeing another boost in warmth for Easter weekend.