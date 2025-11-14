A warm but windy Saturday coming

It has been a beautiful, warm Friday and half of the upcoming weekend will be the same. A warm front will lift across the area on Saturday sending our temperatures back up to around 70 degrees, but it will also come with clouds and wind. Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph at times through the day. Eventually, a cold front will sweep through and push the warm air out. As this happens, the chance for rain showers arrives Saturday night. Sunday will turn cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s and sunshine. Next week will bring us some unsettled weather with near normal temps and almost daily chances for rain.