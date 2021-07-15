A Warm, Drier Day

It has been a long and active stretch of weather with daily rain showers and thunderstorms around, but today is the best chance to stay dry. The unsettled atmosphere still hangs over Kentucky, so a stray shower can't be ruled out, but the majority of our viewing area won't see anything. We will have times of clouds and sun both as temperatures really kick off and soar up into the upper 80s making for a hot and humid one. It will be a great day for the pool or anything else going on outdoors, but remember the sunscreen!

As we move into late week and the weekend, unfortunately we see the weather pattern become a bit more active and unsettled yet again. The dry stretch will come to an end as showers and a few storms return on Friday then increase even more on Saturday. The weekend won't be a wash-out, but there are better chances that most of the state see some kind of rain action both days. High temperatures will dip briefly into the low 80s for the weekend before returning to the low/mid 80s later on next week. As of now, it looks like a bit of a drier trend returns beginning Tuesday and staying around longer this time.