A warm, nice Easter Sunday

Rain chances remain very minimal
Happy Easter Sunday! It's a nice start to the day as we're fully dry and will stay that way most of the day. The low pressure will continue to hold the rain well west of us tomorrow, but a very stray rain/thunder shower can't be ruled out this afternoon. Otherwise, we'll see a generally cloudy and warm day with temperatures around 80 degrees like yesterday. The cold front associated with the low pressure will finally move on through by Monday bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to us. Rain totals may be up around a quarter of an inch, but heavy rain is not anticipated for Monday. Once we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll welcome the sun back with high temperatures in the 70s. Another chance for showers will arrive late week and linger into the weekend. Have a wonderful day.

