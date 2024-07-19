A warm, nice Friday ahead

We made it to the end of the work week and the weather will cooperate nicely again like it did yesterday. Temperatures are starting off cooler this morning, but we will see the mid-80s later this afternoon, keeping us right around normal. The 80s will stick around through the weekend, too. Today will stay dry, but the weekend days will hold 20% chances for showers mainly only in southeastern KY. Most everyone will remain dry over the weekend before we see a big kick up in rain and thunderstorm chances next week. Nearly every day will hold a chance for soaking showers which are very needed. The high temperature trend will stay in the 80s instead of the 90s like this week.