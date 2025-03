Happy Tuesday! After a mostly cloudy afternoon we have a chilly evening ahead. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s overnight and reach the low 50s again on Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine will return tomorrow with a stray shower or two possible. By the end of the week, we have a nice warm up in store with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and 70s by the weekend! Storm chances are likely Sunday into Monday.

Have a great evening!