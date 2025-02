Happy Sunday! Warmer weather is on the horizon. We have one more day of slightly below average temperatures in the mid 40s. We enjoy a lot of sunshine today and mostly clear skies to start off your week. Highs continue to climb to the 50s Monday and Tuesday, possibly low 60s by Wednesday! Our next chance for rain will be Thursday as a front moves through cooling us back down to average temperatures in the upper 40s.

Have a great week!