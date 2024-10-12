A warm weekend before fall temps return

Happy Saturday! We have a gorgeous weekend in store with lots of sunshine and highs nearly 10 degrees above normal. Saturday will be clear and quiet with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Our evening will be clear and cool, perfect for the evening UK game. We start off Sunday morning in the upper 50s and climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. A cold front moves through late on Sunday, our southeastern counties may get a few late night showers. Monday will be the start of the chilly weather, temperatures will only reach the upper 50s/low 60s throughout the week.

Have a great weekend!