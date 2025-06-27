A warm weekend with storms

This whole week has been hazy, hot and humid along with heavy rain and thunderstorms. This active weather pattern really doesn't settle down much as we head toward another weekend. In fact, the thunderstorm chances increase for both Saturday and Sunday. Because of the rain and extra cloud cover, temperatures may be a smidge cooler, but only down to the upper 80s. If you are planning outdoor events this weekend, then have a backup plan. Next week, we don't see much improvement in the weather especially the start of the week. Temperatures will still be running in the mid to upper 80s and feeling like the low 90s. Rain and storm chances will drop, though, as we move into late week. July 4th is still looking dry as of now.