A warm, windy day before storms

The 70s are on the horizon for Thursday
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 14:49:50-04

Gray, gloomy and cool are the weather words of today, but we are about to see some pretty big changes heading into our Thursday. First up, tonight, we'll stay in the low 50s for lows, but a warm front will send us some strong winds as we begin to warm up on Thursday. Gusts will be out of the south tonight and could reach the 35-40 mph range. Secure any loose items outside before you go to bed tonight. Tomorrow's afternoon high temperatures look to push up into the mid 70s across the Commonwealth and it comes with some sun, but not a lot. Winds will also remain strong through the day as we keep mainly quiet and dry. It isn't until late Thursday night into Friday that we see our next rain/storm-maker coming in. The potential for some strong thunderstorms will arrive Friday. We also have the chance to pick up some very heavy rain especially up near the Ohio River.

