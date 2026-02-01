A warmer pattern in sight

After a solid week of nothing but frigid temperatures and snow/ice on the ground, we finally can set our sights on some nicer weather ahead. Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but Monday might actually make it to or even slightly above freezing! There is a small chance for a few flurries or snow showers mainly north tomorrow with very little or no accumulation. A couple of days this week should get near 40 degrees as we finally begin to work our way out of the deep freeze. This will certainly help with the thawing process and sunshine will help even more. There are two disturbances we are watching, though. One will move in on Tuesday bringing both rain and snow chances to the Commonwealth. The other moves in later in the work week. Quiet weather will be the case between systems (mid week).