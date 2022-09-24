A warmer weekend ahead

Happy Saturday! It's the first official weekend of Fall and it is starting to feel like it. A bit of a cooler morning for your Saturday as well as some stray showers possible before lunch time. We will warm up to the mid to upper 70s later this afternoon with a stray shower or two possible along with a few strong gusts of wind.

Tomorrow, a Cold Front slides in bringing with it a few more rain chances, mostly in the morning hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Heading into the work week, we will stay mostly dry and cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great weekend!