Our string of hot and humid days with afternoon rain chances will continue to stick around through the work week. This evening, our rain chances will start to decrease as the sun sets. Overnight temperatures will fall to the lower 70s with a few showers possible. The rest of the week is very similar to today: hot and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorm chances. Both our highs and lows will stay above average.
A Wash, Rinse and Repeat Weather Pattern
Hot and humid days to stick around
