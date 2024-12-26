Another wet Friday ahead

After some light rain moved through earlier today, we've returned to more quiet weather to wrap up our post Christmas Thursday. Temperatures have remained mild as well and we will finish the week on a similar note, only we'll add more rain. Showers are expected to begin late morning and linger through a good portion of Friday afternoon. With the warmth in place, it is possible to hear some thunder as well. The wind will also pick up with the rain showers. Gusts may reach 25 mph. This round of rain should wrap before we get to the weekend, although more rain is expected throughout the weekend, especially Sunday. The temperature trend continues to remain mild/warm...in the 50s and 60s until mid next week which is also the start of the brand new year. 2025 will begin on a much colder note as we hit the 30s for highs again.