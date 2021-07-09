A Wetter Weekend

As our more active weather week is coming to a close, we end the day with some lovely weather. Temperatures made it into the mid 80s in southern KY while the north and the Bluegrass region has stuck right around 80 degrees. As we move into the weekend, the action ramps up again. Expect rounds of heavy rain showers plus thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday with some strong wind gusts and intense lightning likely. Half of our viewing area (north and west) will be under a marginal risk for severe storms so the chance is there especially in the later part of the day.

We basically repeat the pattern on Sunday with additional rounds of widespread rain and storms through the day. Monday, unfortunately holds much of the same as the low pressure system will stall out and linger for a few days. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches over the next 3 days so we will have an eye out for flooding conditions. The high temperature trend, from the rain, will be just a bit lower...mainly in the lower 80s then peaking toward the mid 80s by mid and late week when we see the storm action become a bit more isolated.