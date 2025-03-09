A whole lot of spring ahead

What a beautiful Sunday we've had across the Commonwealth with the exception of a few clouds in southeastern KY this afternoon. If you like this weather, you will love what is just ahead as it's about to feel very much like spring. Our temperatures will be warming nearly daily and rising into the low (maybe even mid) 70s for much of the week. This will keep us well above average for mid March, but records are not likely to be broken. Abundant sunshine will be the name of the game through at least Wednesday, then we get more clouds ahead of our next weather-maker moving in late week. Rain chances will keep at nearly zero until Thursday. The best shot to see rain this week will be Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm. We do look to cool back down to the 50s later next weekend.