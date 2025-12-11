A winter storm inbound tonight

We have another round of winter weather set to move in late this evening and lasting through the night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of central/southern and eastern KY while the Bluegrass region and northern KY are under a Winter Storm Warning. The difference between the two will be the amount of snow received. By Friday morning, snow totals will be between 2" and 4" for many in central KY with spots in the Bluegrass region up to 5". A sharp cutoff in moisture may mean that some in southern KY see very little if any snow from this round.

We expect the snow to start late in the evening and continue through the overnight. Some of the snow will come down heavy and fast, possibly at rates between 0.5" to 1" per hour. Use great caution if you must travel overnight and into Friday morning. Travel issues are expected until the middle of the day or so tomorrow.

Another system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with more accumulating snow a possibility. Following the snow is the coldest air we have seen since February! High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper teens with lows in the single digits! Monday morning will be brutally cold, but we will warm quickly after that. In fact, we'll be back in the 40s and 50s late next week. Stay safe!